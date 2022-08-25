Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and other top dignitaries recently won big at the Heroes of Democracy award in Abuja.

Gov. Sani Bello emerged the Democracy Man of the Year 2022 after coming top at an online voting exercise which commenced in June this year.

He came ahead of five other governors, each from the six geoolilital geopolitical zones. He represents North Central.

Similarly, Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of Osun state also trounced five other contestants in an online voting to come top, becoming Democracy Best Minister Of The Year.

Voters deployed yardsticks such as good governance, security, infrastructure, women inclusion and other indices of good democratic governance to arrive at their choice.

The Heroes of Democracy award which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja had as the theme, Sustaining Democracy Through Peaceful Electioneering.

Other eminent Nigerian leaders from the political, business and traditional spaces were also honoured.

All awardees recorded a wide acceptance in their states as trail blazers, bridge builder, with track record of excellence and clear vision in leadership.

Heroes of Democracy award is packaged by Face of Democracy Nigeria, FDN projects, Organisers of Face of Democracy Nigeria, which has King Fajag as the president.

