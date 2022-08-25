BEDC Electricity Plc has described the alleged opinion of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, which said that the ex-parte orders of the Federal High Court issued in suit No.FHC/ABJ/CS/1113/2022 – Vigeo Power Limited v. Fidelity Bank PLC & 7 Ors. on July 8, 2022, had expired after 14 days, as unfortunate.

An online medium had reported on August 23, 2022, that, “The AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, believes that the refusal of the sacked Managing Director of the BEDC Electricity Plc, BEDC, to vacate office is acting beyond her legal power or authority.”

Reacting to the development, the legal counsel to BEDC, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, SAN, said: “We refuse to believe that the Attorney General would publicly comment on a matter that is subjudice and sit in judgement over an order given by a court of competent jurisdiction. In the unlikely event that the opinion indeed emanated from his office as reported, then we would describe it as unfortunate, in bad faith and an invitation to anarchy.

“An order of court does not expire until the court so pronounces. Were the opposite to be the case, as seemingly proclaimed by the AGF, society would be a boiling broth of self-help as every party to a suit would declare any order it finds unfavourable to have expired.”

The law is that an order of court does not expire until the court pronounces so. We refer to the decision of the Court of Appeal in Deux Projects Limited v. Access Bank PLC delivered on December 14, 2020 – CA/LAG/1342/2019, where the court corrected the impression and held that an ex-parte order would not lapse after 14 days until a court so pronounces.”

“We believe that the opinion credited to the AGF is a ploy to confuse matters and coerce the honourable office of the Inspector General of Police to carry out illegal operation by using the police or any other security agency to forcefully take over BEDC Electricity Plc without any court order permitting such act.

“The opinion credited to the AGF continues the recent worrying trend of abuse of state power by the many agencies of government in connection with this matter.

“We implore all lovers of rule of law to implore all authorities to respect the sanctity of legal proceedings as the matter is still pending in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1113/2022 between Vigeo Power Limited v Fidelity Bank in which the Federal High Court order in issue was granted,” he added.

