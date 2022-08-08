Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) John Aikpokpo-Martins (Esq.) Monday escalated Beauty Tukura’s predicament when he shared a post on Facebook revealing that the disqualified housemate of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show may not be a lawyer.

Recall that Beauty was disqualified from the BBNaija Season 7 reality show after she was given double strikes by Big Brother on Sunday.

Aikpokpo-Martins reacting to Beauty’s disqualification explained that the action prompted a swift check on the database of the roll of legal practitioners kept at the Supreme Court and members of the NBA where none of which her name was found.

In the statement titled: “Re: Beauty Takura, lawyer and former Miss Nigeria disqualified from BBNaija Season 7,” the lawyer urged anyone who may know her true identity, should that be the case, to come forward.

He said: “My attention and I guess of a large number of lawyers in Nigeria have been drawn to news reports that one Beauty Tukura, who is claimed and/or claims to be a lawyer participated and also got ignominiously disqualified from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show “for throwing her wig and glasses at” a co-participant in the show after a party.

“These reports have been very embarrassing to most members of the legal profession and may in all reasonable probability bring the profession into disrepute if found to be true.

“A quick check of the databases of the Roll of Legal Practitioners kept in the Supreme Court and the Nigerian Bar Association failed to reveal the name “Beauty Tukura” to be on the Supreme Court Roll or to be a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“However, I hereby appeal to anyone who may be aware of her true name assuming we may have gotten her real name wrong to reach out to me”.

