By Dennis Agbo

The former All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has responded to Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign council promise to put up an honest campaign which will reflect the realities of the challenges that Nigerians are going through.

The Deputy spokesperson, APC presidential campaign, Hannatu Musawa had given the assurance on Wednesday in an interview on The Morning Show with Arise TV.

In his response to the promise, on Thursday, Ogbonnia said that the promise was a welcome development, but that he would also want the campaign team to also be honest is stating all the unclear identity of the the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Bola Tinubu.

According to Ogbonnia: “Nigerians welcome the statement from the Tinubu Campaign Organization that it is prepared to be honest with Nigerians moving forward.

“Accordingly, one would expect the APC presidential candidate to start by coming clean with his true name, place and date of birth, parents, schools attended, certificates received, his state of health, and the source of his huge wealth.

“The Nigerian electorate must not take him serious until we know who the former governor of Lagos in the name of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is truly is. The ruling party must not be parading a fake character as its candidate.”

