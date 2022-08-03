Sheggz and Bella seem to be taking the lead day in, and day out, the cute couple continues to bless their fans and viewers with lovey-dovey content.

Recall that on opening up his feelings for her, Sheggz confided in Chomzy about his attraction to Bella.

He revealed that Bella’s cuteness, her sharp mouth and her personality endeared him to her.

Ever since then, both housemates have been having deep romantic conversations and way forward in and outside the house.

Not long ago, Sheggz who claimed to be single for 9 months asked Bella if she is ready to mingle but she didn’t give a direct response.

He also popped another question, suggesting he plans to marry Bella in the future.

Now, a video of Bella and Sheggz planning their marriage has emerged online.

In the video, Bella told Sheggz that she would love them to have a very private wedding.

According to her, her wedding will have at most 100 people.

She added that she wants only close family members and close friends to attend their wedding.

However, Sheggz said he wants a big wedding.

This sweet conversation between my lovers ❤️#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/A1ocPaNHAO — Adepeju Ademijuwon (@AdepejuKing) August 2, 2022

