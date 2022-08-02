The BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has reacted to the emergence of Hermes as the new head of house as he felt his colleagues won’t find it easy.

Hermes caused stirs on social media and among his fellow housemates after a video of the moment his colleague, Bella, told Doyin that they might be in for a hard week.

Upon sighting the new head of house no-nonsense look, Bella told Doyin: “Wahala dey oo, we don die.”

Watch the video below:

Social media users and fans of the reality show have dropped different comments about Bella’s reaction to Hermes’ looks as head of house.

Belleeileen: “This one go do pass General Pere.” Molara37: “Why e con open eye like this.”

Peacendabai: “Dem go hear word this week they better nor loose the wager again.”

Hermes, during the head of house games, beat level 2’s Dotun and Cyph to win the contest after the three of them qualified for the final round of the game.

Hermes emerging head of house means all other housemates in the level 1 house are saved from possible eviction this week.

