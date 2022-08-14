Just 3 weeks after Allysn turned down his love advances, housemate Hermes is currently hitting on another female housemate, Chiomzy to be his lover.

Recall that Hermes had admitted proudly about dating two women at the same time (who are acquainted) and told Allysyn that he is s3xually attracted to her throughout their conversation.

While Allysyn responded by demanding to know if he was trying to find a third girlfriend.

However, after the Saturday Night Party, Big Brother Naija Housemate, Chiomzy, said no to Hermes who has been expressing his feelings for her.

READ ALSO:

Hermes, who approached her after the Saturday night party to know why she turned him down but still plays happily with other male housemates like Eloswag, and Dotun who asked her out in the house, was left heartbroken after Chiomzy walked out on him without listening to what he had to say.

Responding, Chiomzy told him that she said no everyone else that asked her out except Eloswag whom she likes and is bonding with.

Watch Videos below