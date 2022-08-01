.

By Biodun Busari

Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Chi Chi wept in the house on Monday following her being the tail of house.

Big Brother Naija announced her as the tail of house for being the least performer in the game.

Hermes who emerged as the second week head of house on the ongoing reality TV show was among other housemates alongside Bella petting Chi Chi as she sobbed.

In the game performed today, Hermes won the head of house title with the most balls in his bucket, beating Cyph and Dotun, who had only three balls respectively, in the final round of the game.

Before Hermes emerged as the head of house, Khalid and Chomzy finished first but did not complete the game rightly and, therefore, could not advance to the next round

