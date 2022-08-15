A few days after accusing her best friend in the Big Brother Naija house, Phyna of snatching her love interest, Groovy, Amaka has confronted Phyna to address the issue.

Addressing the issue with Phyna on Monday, Amaka said she was angry with her because she betrayed their friendship but has accepted that Phyna deserves Groovy more than her because she had the confidence to go after him.

Amaka told Phyna: “We can now be friends after having this conversation. I just felt you did not value our friendship after I told you I liked Groovy and you went after him for yourself.

“But you deserve Groovy more because you were bold enough to go after him I’m not faulting you and don’t take this conversation like you’re bad.

“We can start on a new note as friends.”

Recall that Phyna and Groovy started kissing and got closer in the past few days after Amaka told her to tell Groovy about her feelings for him.