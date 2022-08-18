Big Brother Naija Level Up evicted housemate, Ilebaye Odiniya has spoken out about her plans of reconciling with disqualified housemate, Beauty Tukura.

Recall that Beauty while in the house verbally attacked her co-housemate, Ilebaye after their usual Saturday night party.

Before the attack, Beauty and Ilebaye were good friends in the house but after seeing her love partner, Groovy dance with Level 1 housemate, Chomzy, Beauty felt disrespected when her supposed boyfriend danced with Chomzy, who she had a beef with.

The situation worsen when Ilebaye, who was her closest friend in the house, tried talking things with her.

Rather than seeing reason in her point and talking things calmly, Beauty flared up, and the situation aggravated.

However, in an interview with Cool FM, Ilebaye spoke about her relationship with Beauty.

She revealed that she has no plans of reconciling with her except she sees a greenlight from her.

She said, “I don’t know if I am going to reach out to her, but if it flows, let it flow. If I see her outside and for example…we just click- cause I know that if I reach out to her….. I feel like she is pissed cause I know that she feels I am the cause of her living the big brother house early”.

Watch Video here