By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Big Brother Level-up housemate, Chichi narrated her love history to Deji who she is currently in a relationship, in the house. She said she loves to date rich and older men as she narrated her past relationships.

The exotic dancer and chef revealed that she was formerly in a relationship with a rich man who has a house in Abuja. She said the man was caring but too restrictive as she was always prevented from going out as well as subjecting her to some unfavourable processes.

Chichi also said the relationship made her undergo a contraceptive process known as family planning which made her menstrual cycle imbalanced.

She continued by narrating her past love stories and showed Deji the mark gotten from the contraceptive process. Chichi also queried Deji why he is yet to narrate his past love experiences to her as she is eager to know more about him. Deji promised to tell her soon.

Three ladies had a crush on Deji but he chose Chichi over Chomzy, Doyin and other secret admirers.

READ ALSO:

Recall that Deji expressed his displeasure at the behaviour of his lover, Chichi after she got into a nasty fight with Diana.

The fight started when Deji gave Diana a wardrobe space in an attempt to reserve a spot for his close friend, Chichi.

This did not go down well with Chichi, who seems to have strong feelings for Deji.

Diana picked up on Chichi’s mumbling and this led to an ugly confrontation between the ladies.

Deji told Phyna that he was disappointed at Chichi and he’ll have to talk to her because housemates are avoiding him.

Chichi was issued a stern warning and narrowly escaped a strike from Biggie after the ugly incident.

She has since apologized to Big Brother and Diana for inciting the nasty fight.