BBNaija level up housemate, Deji has stated that he is tired of the relationship and can no longer continue with it, due to Chichi’s constant demand for attention.

In a conversation with Dotun, Deji said he refused to go to bed because he wanted Chichi to go sleep off and then he will sneak to his own bed.

Dotun asked him to sleep inside with his lover but he replied “E go wan sleep, e go want make I follow am go inside, I don tire”

Funny Dialogue

Chichi tells Deji they should go to bed

Deji: I’ll meet you inside

Deji to Dotun: this thing e no easy o

Dotun : Wetin happen

Deji: e go wan sleep, want make I follow am go sleep, I no know who send me. this thing be like job, I don tire

Earlier in the week, Chichi got emotional over a heated discussion Deji who told her he was no longer interested in pursuing a relationship with her.

He described Chichi as “loud and too much”, following a fight the latter had with Diana.

