Big Brother Naija Housemate, Sheggz has apologised to his roommate, Chomzy hours after his lover, Bella called her stupid and referred to her as a “Play Girl”.

Vanguard reports that the ladies got into a little fight when Chomzy aired her displeasure about being referred to as a ‘play girl’.

The reality star currently has a triangular love life as she has feelings for Eloswag and Groovy, which her co-housemates are aware of.

Because of her indecisiveness, Level One housemates tagged her as a playgirl which didn’t sit well with her.

Bella, who wasn’t having her make a big deal of the joke, hurled insults at her.

Bella called her stupid for her child-like attitude.

However, this didn’t sit well with her boyfriend, Sheggz, who called her to order.

Bella admitted her wrongs and noted how she shouldn’t have called her ‘stupid’.

Bella said she felt bad about her attitude as she acknowledged that she has a ‘sharp mouth’.

She told Sheggz to always call her to order when she goes out of line.

