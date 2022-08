The Big Brother Naija reality Tv show has introduced two new housemates — Chizzy and Rachel.

Chizzy is definitely a spicy addition to the #BBNaija Level Up House. Click through to watch him speak about himself. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 7, 2022

According to the host of the show, Ebuka, the new housemates who will play all the games but can’t win the ultimate prize and cannot be evicted!

“However, they are eligible to partake in all activities in the House. They may even be nominated but they can never be Evicted. The Riders will be playing till the very end of the show.” Ebuka said.

