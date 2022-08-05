Beauty and Groovy were spotted kissing each other aggressively at the Jacuzzi pool party last night.

It is Big Brother Naija season 7’s second pool party that took place yesterday, and it was the first pool party for the Level 2 housemates (trenches housemates).

The pool party was a lot of fun for the level 2 housemates.

The housemates who have been in the house for nearly two weeks have continued to defy gravity and break the rules with their feuds, love ships and intimate moments.

Housemates, Beauty Tukura and Groovy were spotted in the pool smooching each other aggressively while the other housemates were all having fun

Joining them were Khalid and Daniella, as well as China and Kess.

This isn’t the first time the housemates have gotten steamed up.

