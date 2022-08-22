By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Level up housemate, Chomzy has emerged as the first female BBNaija Season 7, Level up Week 5 Head of House.

She defeated Bella in the final round and will enjoy the privilege of living in the Head of House lounge for one week with Eloswag who she chose as her deputy.

The first round of the Game involved the ladies in a simple Dunkwa race. Each of them had to move Dunkwas from a stool on one end of the arena to another. The guys also competed against each other in the second round.

As a result of not following the rules, all the guys were disqualified. Bella and Chomzy who led in the female round, therefore, moved to the final round of the HoH Challenge. Daniella was the top performer in the female round but honestly confessed that she flouted the rules unknowingly and was unfortunately disqualified.

The second round of the HoH Challenge involved the Housemates recreating a reference image with candies.

READ ALSO:

Bella was the first to finish her task but did not perfect it which meant Chomzy emerging as the first female HOH winner.

Chomzy chose Eloswag as Deputy Head of House as they both enjoy immunity from this week’s fake nomination eviction and would both live together in the HOH lounge for one week.

Coincidentally, she replaces Eloswag as Head of House.

Chomzy is Week 5 head of house after Eloswag, Hermes, Adekunle and last week’s HOH, Eloswag.