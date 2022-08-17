.

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Level 1 housemates, Adekunle and Eloswag are unhappy with the behaviour of their fellow housemates.

Eloswag got into a spat with Chichi fresh off his Head of House win.

He vowed to nominate her for eviction nomination if he emerges as HOH for the third time.

Eloswag discusses this with Adekunle who counsels him to try and understand her character better to avoid future misunderstandings.

Adekunle tells Eloswag that he does not want to get angry because he knows he has a loud voice. The calm guy also says the housemates behave like people who haven’t faced life.

He added that replying Chichi would be too silly for him as he compares her to his little brother, calls her little sister. Adekunle also said it was unfair the way the housemates made Allysyn cry.

RELATED NEWS