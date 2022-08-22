By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

BBNaija Level up housemates got into a heated argument over rumours of oral sex between Groovy and Phyna.

Level 1 and Level 2 housemates were merged into one house after they were earlier split into two levels and there’ve been numerous clashes in the house.

A rumour made rounds in the house that Groovy and his supposed girlfriend, Phyna, had oral s*x under the duvet.

It all started during the game task held last week as Amaka told Chichi all the happenings in Level two house, including that of Daniella and Khalid, as well as Groovy and Phyna.

Amaka told Chichi about Groovy and Phyna’s supposed intimate moments. Chichi who doesn’t keep a secret, told Bella, who told her best friend and confidant Chomzy, who then asked her crush, Groovy about it over the weekend.

Bella warned Chomzy to be careful of Groovy as she didn’t trust his intentions towards her.

Groovy was shocked by the allegation and felt Phyna was the instigator of such rumours and confronted her.

Phyna says she knows Chichi would deny it if she confronts her about what Amaka told her. She somehow thinks Amaka must’ve started the rumour even though she is not convinced. She apologized to Groovy for causing the stress.

The gossip got bigger when Phyna tried to know the instigator as she confronted her friend and chief suspect, Amaka who denied giving away such information.

Phyna told Amaka that if she was not going around dropping hints about her ship with Groovy, this would not be happening. She feels Amaka is still angry at her for making her move on Groovy.

After Amaka denied it, Chichi and Bella also denied spilling such information.

Bella denied telling Chomzy and this got Chomzy in trouble.

The house turned against Chomzy as they attacked her for spreading false information and trying to stir up drama.

Chomzy maintained her stand, saying it was Bella who told her.

After the fight, Chomzy stated that she had realised the true nature of Bella.

Bella also got angry as she feels Chomzy is not a good friend for mentioning her name to Groovy. Her lover, Sheggz tries to calm her down.

She cannot understand why Chomzy went to Groovy about something Bella told her in confidence.

The search for the culprit who spread the Groovy and Phyna intimacy rumour continued. In a conversation with Bella, Chichi says Amaka only told her Groovy and Phyna are together – not about any intimacy.

The house is divided over the issue, there are now two camps discussing the fight.

On one side, Sheggz tries to settle the issues as he sits down with Bella, Chichi, Groovy and Phyna to discuss the matter.

Chichi tried to be innocent as she faulted Chomzy for causing the crisis.

Phyna also feels there’s a plot against her fuelled by Chomzy and her supporters; saying “them get chairman”.

On the other side, Chomzy and Amaka are discussing the matter. Adekunle and Diana also feel Chichi and Bella are wrong. Recall that Chichi earlier had a fight with Diana and Adekunle.

Chomzy says the only girl she will be speaking to in the House is Amaka as she feels Amaka is the right friend. Quite funny because she does not know that Amaka got her into trouble in the first place.

Bella, Chichi, Phyna, Groovy, Sheggz, others- Camp 1

Chomzy, Amaka, Adekunle, Diana, others- Camp 2

Two sides of a coin, Two camps in Biggie’s united house.

Fights over ships, We anticipate who would laugh last.

Watch Videos below: