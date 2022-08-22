By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Level up housemate, Phyna has been issued another punishment by Biggie and she is expected to continue as Tail of House ridicule for this week as well as being prevented from participating in this week’s Head of House game.

This was because she failed to perform her task throughout the week as she was fondly reminded by her housemates. Biggie felt she took the punishment with levity and would in turn face another punishment this week.

Recall that Biggie announced Phyna as the Week 3 tail of the house; She had the worst performance during the head of house task.

According to Biggie, she was expected to speak in alien and sign languages at specific periods during the week.

The disrespect has earned her exemption from HOH game for this week and puts her in danger of being nominated for eviction for the third time.