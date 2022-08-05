The Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has faulted the post of BBNaija ex-housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu over 5m birthday gift received during his 30th birthday anniversary.

Ossai said majority of the celebrities are living fake life on social media as a result of unnecessary competition.

“I don’t know why some celebrities are living a fake life on social media.

“The unhealthy competition among our modern celebrities is the reason why they come online and showcase what fans never gave to them on their birthday.

“After seeing this, another celebrity will come tomorrow to say fans gave him or her 10m.

“This is sad because majority of them are borrowing money to impress their colleagues and us the general public.

“This is not good for our society because a lot of crimes are being committed to meet up with the standard they have set for themselves.

“Dear celebrities we love you the way you are, don’t impress us with your life. Please be yourself and avoid unhealthy competition.”.

RELATED NEWS