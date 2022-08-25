BBNaija: Moment Chichi, Diana had heart-to-heart conversation to settle differences [VIDEO]

Chichi and Diana made up today while having a heart-to-heart conversation in the Kitchen area. In a move that was unexpected, the two spoke in the kitchen about the events that happened between them after the Level merger.

Recall that Deji had played the part of a gentleman by offering Diana space in his locker but this didn’t sit well with Chichi who was angry because she heard Allysyn, Diana and Doyin mention Deji’s name.

READ ALSO:

After complaining to Phyna and all who could hear her, she pounced on Diana immediately she came face to face with her. She was held back by Phyna who pleaded with her to calm down. She eventually went to the locker and scattered Diana’s clothes.

However, during today’s meeting to hash out their issues, Diana requested that Chichi explain the reason for her actions. This led to a long conversation between the two. Chichi spoke about the conversation between Allysyn, Diana and Doyin but admitted she only heard Deji’s name without any context. The conversation was apparently the keg of gunpowder that made Chichi flare up when Diana was offered a locker space by Deji.

Watch Video below: