By Adeleye Adegboyega

BBNaija S7 Level 2 housemate, Amaka has advised fellow housemate, Daniella about her relationship with her lover, Khalid.

Concerned Amaka opened up to Daniella about a conversation she previously had with Khalid at the initial stage of their relationship in which he revealed that it was unlikely for him to settle down with a Christian.

Amaka, explained how Khalid a Muslim housemate told her that he could only settle down with a Muslim woman.

Her words: “Don’t invest all your heart into this, you don’t know if it will work outside. Your heart will not be happy with you if you put it through that stress. I asked him before you guys started, and he said he can date anyone but wants to marry a Muslim.”

Recall that Daniella and Khalid were caught on camera in a romantic session while other housemates, aside from Amaka were fast asleep.

Amaka was also caught on camera watching the couple as they exchanged affections.

However, Khalid confirmed to Big Brother in his diary session that’s happy to be in a relationship with Daniella.

RELATED NEWS