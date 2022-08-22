BBNaija: 'I'm not the cause of Beauty's disqualification', Chomzy says as Phyna makes shocking revelation [VIDEO]

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Phyna discussed with Chomzy about how Beauty accused her of being too intimate with her man, Groovy.

She also discussed how the fights she had with Groovy were caused by the intimacy as well as what led to her disqualification.

Chomzy responded and said it would have been better for Beauty to approach her directly, and she would have stayed far from her man (Groovy), she also said she can’t even remember Beauty’s face and she’s not the reason for her disqualification.

She said, “I can’t even remember what she looks like…Beauty sorry no be me do you…she would have at least met me girl on girl, “guy what’s up, I am insecure, I am the jealous type, stay away from my man”

Recall that Beauty was disqualified from the reality show for fighting fellow housemate Groovy over claims he danced with Chomzy. Her disqualification came after she was issued three strikes for repeatedly flouting Biggie’s rules.

Watch the video here:

