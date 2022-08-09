By Adeleye Adegboyega

Level 1 housemate, Bella revealed during her diary session that she finds it hard acclimatizing to her new living environment.

25-year-old content creator, Chidimma Esther Okagbue is a princess from the Okagbue royal family in Onitsha and it seems her standard is so high.

Biggie ordered all level 1 housemates to swap their Island house with the level 2 Trenches house as both levels can now enjoy a whole house experience. It seems the distinction in structures, designs, interior decorations, and available space affects Bella. She stated that living in the house can be compared to the feeling of being rich yesterday and getting poor today. Bella said:

I am having mixed feelings, I am not used to the environment. Feels like, I was rich yesterday, now I’m poor- if that makes sense, I am getting used to the environment, yeah, I am fine.

Biggie further inquired what she felt about the new home and she said it can’t be compared to her former home.

”No comparison, I was in a mansion a few days ago. I don’t like the new home, I don’t like it.



“It feels like everyone is in your face, you can’t even have an argument with someone and go somewhere else, when you have an argument, you are still in the same safe space with the person. I don’t like the new home, no cap I don’t like it.” Bella added

Recall that her lover, Sheggz & Eloswag also spoke about how hard it would be to restrain someone you have a conflict with, within the house as every room is so close-knitted. They plan to behave to prevent future arguments in their new house.

Bella recently revealed to her lover how difficult it was to get support from her family members before coming on the show.

While detailing the rigorous audition process, She said that her mom complained about her getting blindfolded and driven to an unknown location.

The reality star is from the Okagbue royal family in Onitsha. Her late father, HRH Obi Ofala Okechukwu Okagbue, was the longest ruling king (31 years) of Onitsha Kingdom, Anambra State.

She is the last born and has two popular siblings – Nollywood actor and reality star Chris Okagbue and Sandra Okagbue, baby mama of musician Flavour.