Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz has revealed to his love interest, Bella, that she’s everything that he wants in a woman and would really want to marry her.

He said, “You’re everything I ever wanted. Even when you’re on your period. Even if someone vexes you. Even when you’re fighting with Chomzy. Even when you do something I don’t like. I’ll always be there and you know why? Because you’re my everything.

“I want you to see this from another perspective. Babe, I really want to marry you. I really think you’re everything that’s missing”, Sheggz said.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to Sheggz’s revelation, Bella immediately sat down while looking at him with a confused face.

The duo have been love birds since the second week of the ‘Level Up edition.

Watch Video Below: