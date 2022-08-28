By Adegboyega Adeleye

The interesting confusion in Biggie’s House is amusing, exhilarating, entertaining and conflicting.

Level up fake housemates, Modella and Deji, are unaware their companions are also worried about eviction.

Modella, in a secret chat with fellow fake housemate, Deji, said she does not think Rider, Chizzy were deploying a fake strategy like theirs.

She said, “I don’t think Chizzy is fake. You know how someone come late on the show and is still able to make so much impact in a short while.”

Modella said she feels Chizzy is playing the real game and not like hers and Deji.

Deji also feels he’s likely to get evicted but Modella feels Biggie would deploy a strategy to save them from eviction.

Recall that Deji and Modella were introduced as fake housemates in the third week and they are immune from eviction until Biggie decides to send them away because they aren’t contenders

They are rather distruptors of various relationships/strategies deployed by other housemates.

Vanguard News

