By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

BBNaija Level up housemate, Chichi broke down in tears after Biggie added to her punishment for destroying the property of fellow housemates, Diana and Deji during an intense argument that led to a nasty fight with Diana.

Amid tears and consolations, she complained to her fellow housemates about how unnerving the task was and almost impossible to complete before Sunday.

Biggie had earlier in the week, issued punishment to Chichi as she escaped disqualification by the whiskers for the unruly behaviour. She was only issued a stern warning for breaking the provocation rule of the house after her fight with Diana.

Both housemates got into a nasty fight, exchanging words and cursing each over a minor argument about wardrobe space. Chichi got angry after she found Daina’s eyelashes and other personal items in the locker.

Biggie warned that the punishment would act as a deterrent to housemates who might consider such violent behaviour in future.

She was given an exercise book and asked to fill all pages with “I will not destroy the property of my fellow Housemates”.

The housemate who started serving the punishment with immediate effect, however, stopped on Thursday.

Angered by her attitude towards the punishment, Biggie, shortly after the Wager task presentation on Friday gave Chichi an extra notebook to fill before Sunday.

Meanwhile, Biggie earlier announced that the Wager task would henceforth hold 2pm every Friday till the end of the TV reality show while their usual arena games will follow later in the day.