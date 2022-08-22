BBNaija: How all housemates voted, Adekunle, Chizzy nominates Shella ship

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye
Sheggz and Bella were nominated by Adekunle and Chizzy, Adekunle and Chichi bagged the most nominations.
Here is the full account of how the housemates nominated.
Adekunle, Chichi, Doyin were nominated by most of the housemates but everyone is safe at least for the week.
After Chomzy emerged as the HOH, Biggie played a trick by calling each housemates into the diary room nominate two fellow housemates for eviction.
Diana- Chichi and Sheggz
Rachel- Sheggz and Doyin
Chichi- Allysyn and Adekunle
Bryann- Chichi and Adekunle
Doyin- Hermes and Rachel
Eloswag- Doyin and Amaka
Groovy- Adekunle and Doyin
Daniella- Hermes and Chichi
Amaka- Adekunle and Chichi
Phyna- Adekunle and Hermes
Allysyn- Chichi and Rachel
Adekunle- Sheggz and Bella
Bella- Hermes and Amaka
Hermes- Chichi and Doyin
Sheggz- Adekunle and Rachel
Giddyfia- Doyin and Chichi
Deji- Diana and Doyin
Modella- Hermes and Amaka
Chizzy- Sheggz and Bella
Dotun- Adekunle and Rachel
Chomzy- Giddyfia and Amaka
Biggie announced that all the housemates are up for possible Eviction except for the HoH and her companion, Eloswag. He said it was a punishment because they failed to heed to his call on time and were disrespectful; thereby nullifying their nominations.
However, there will be no eviction on Sunday but the housemates are unaware.