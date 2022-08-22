BBNaija: How all housemates voted, Adekunle, Chizzy nominates Shella ship

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Sheggz and Bella were nominated by Adekunle and Chizzy, Adekunle and Chichi bagged the most nominations.

Here is the full account of how the housemates nominated.

Adekunle, Chichi, Doyin were nominated by most of the housemates but everyone is safe at least for the week.

After Chomzy emerged as the HOH, Biggie played a trick by calling each housemates into the diary room nominate two fellow housemates for eviction.

Diana- Chichi and Sheggz

Rachel- Sheggz and Doyin

Chichi- Allysyn and Adekunle

Bryann- Chichi and Adekunle

Doyin- Hermes and Rachel

Eloswag- Doyin and Amaka

Groovy- Adekunle and Doyin

Daniella- Hermes and Chichi

Amaka- Adekunle and Chichi

Phyna- Adekunle and Hermes

Allysyn- Chichi and Rachel

Adekunle- Sheggz and Bella

Bella- Hermes and Amaka

Hermes- Chichi and Doyin

Sheggz- Adekunle and Rachel

Giddyfia- Doyin and Chichi

Deji- Diana and Doyin

Modella- Hermes and Amaka

Chizzy- Sheggz and Bella

Dotun- Adekunle and Rachel

Chomzy- Giddyfia and Amaka

Biggie announced that all the housemates are up for possible Eviction except for the HoH and her companion, Eloswag. He said it was a punishment because they failed to heed to his call on time and were disrespectful; thereby nullifying their nominations.

However, there will be no eviction on Sunday but the housemates are unaware.

RELATED NEWS