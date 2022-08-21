By Ayo Onikoyi

The BBNaija Level Up season is a few weeks in, and viewers have had a cup full of entertainment. The Buzz host, Toke Makinwa, and her guests so far have been dishing out undiluted analysis, drama, and tea on each episode of the show. In the latest episode of The Buzz, her guests matched that energy as always.

The episode started with a quick look at the housemates’ activities over the weekend, from the Saturday night party and the conversations in between, to the fights afterwards, the cuddle moments, and Ilebaye and Khalid’s eviction. On this episode, Toke was joined by comedienne and entertainer, ChiGul, entertainment personality, King Jimmie and brand consultant, Pamilerin Adegoke.

The conversation started out with them discussing the then situationship of Groovy with Chomzy, Ilebaye and Phyna. They dissected the issue further and ChiGurl described it as a strategy and nothing more.

To discuss Doyin’s character with the rest of the ships in the house, Jimmie joined the conversation. According to him, she has a lot of sexual tension to offload, which is why she has a pick-me vibe. He also believes that conforming to life in the house while balancing it with real life can be challenging for many housemates. ChiGul added that this season should be called ‘BBN Jetty’ because the ships are a lot.

Speaking on the strategies in the house, Toke believes that Adekunle’s strategy was to be in a ship, which is why he feels like Sheggz is doing the same to Bella. They all agreed that Adekunle appeared to be somewhat jealous. According to Jimmie, Sheggz mirrors what Adekunle wants to be, which is why he isn’t happy.

Moving on to the tension and fights in the house, Toke and her guests reviewed the fights and growing beef, the ‘sismance’ between Phyna and Amaka and Diana and Amaka. They concluded that it was best the housemates focused on each other rather than the ships as it could mess up their game

