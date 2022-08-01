By Adeleye Adegboyega

Level 1 housemate Hermes has emerged as the BBNaija S7 Week 2 Head of House, replacing fellow housemate, Elloswagg; Level 1 House wins the HOH game for the second consecutive week.

The feisty contest featured all housemates except current Head of House, Elloswagg as well as new/fake housemates, Deji and Modella.

The housemates were required to reset wristwatches dipped inside an oily bowl. The first three that perfected their task qualified for the next round.

Khalid and Chomzy finished their tasks at the earliest time but they were unfortunately disqualified for not perfecting their tasks.

Dotun, Cyph and Hermes advanced to the next round in which Hermes dominantly won the final contest.

Level 2 housemate, Cyph tried but his best wasn’t enough to defeat Level 1 Housemates, Hermes and Dotun.

Meanwhile, Level 1 Housemate, Chichi who was the worst performer on the night was announced as Tail of House and she shares the title with fellow housemate, Dotun for mishandling his microphone during the task.

Level 1 house has now emerged as the winner of the Head of House game for the second consecutive week, This means the housemates would enjoy the privilege of immunity from this week’s eviction, pool party experience, and HOH Hermes would have to nominate five housemates from Level 2 House for possible eviction.