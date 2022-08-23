Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chomzy’s mother, is soliciting votes on her daughter’s behalf.

Recall that Chomzy emerged as the first female BBNaija Season 7, Level up Week 5 Head of House.

She defeated Bella in the final round and will enjoy the privilege of living in the Head of House lounge for one week with Eloswag who she chose as her deputy.

Recall that the Level up housemates got into a heated argument over rumours of oral sex between Groovy and Phyna which has gotten Chomzy into trouble with her friends in the house.

Level 1 and Level 2 housemates were merged into one house after they were earlier split into two levels and there’ve been numerous clashes in the house.

It all started during the game task held last week as Amaka told Chichi all the happenings in Level two house, including that of Daniella and Khalid, as well as Groovy and Phyna.

Amaka told Chichi about Groovy and Phyna’s supposed intimate moments. Chichi who doesn’t keep a secret, told Bella, who told her best friend and confidant Chomzy, who then asked her crush, Groovy about it over the weekend.

Bella warned Chomzy to be careful of Groovy as she didn’t trust his intentions towards her.

Phyna told Amaka that if she was not going around dropping hints about her ship with Groovy, this would not be happening. She feels Amaka is still angry at her for making her move on Groovy.

Pleading on her behalf, her mother asked Nigerians to forgive her for her behaviour and vote for her.

She congratulated her daughter on her big win as the first female head of house.

According to her, it was God’s way of rewarding her daughter for the lies heaped on her.

“The God of Chomzy answers prayers. I am so happy that she won today, The Head of House. Please, I know that Chioma would have said something against you people, I am pleading on her behalf, forgive her and vote for her. I love you all. God bless you all”.

However, her apology didn’t sit well with many as they averred she was only trying to manipulate the public.

symply_prayz: eeeyaah Kess’s wife also said this

prettyedison3: Madam wait fess na she’s not up yet for eviction

zee_coco: Emotional manipulation don’t manipulate us mummy we go vote for who we want. Thankssssssss

emimaynails: They’ve started o

houseofjaycee_ng: It’s the way the parent of the contestants are rooting for their kids

ecstacyempire: This post is not necessary cos she has done nothing to anybody please