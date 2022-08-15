By Adeleye Adegboyega

Fans are reacting angrily to the eviction nomination process as Level 2 quest for redemption hit the rocks. The dominance continues for Level 1 House as the housemates are guaranteed immunity for the umpteenth time. However, the mood in the Level house is tense as the housemates anticipate eviction nomination.

Level 1 housemate Eloswag has re-emerged as the BBNaija S7 Week 4 Head of House, replacing fellow housemate, Adekunle; Level 1 House wins the HOH game for the fourth consecutive week as Week 1, HOH returns as Week 4, HOH.

However, fans are reacting to what they tagged as an unfair nomination. Some took to social media asking Big Brother to change the nomination process in order to avoid the show becoming boring.

Here are some comments gathered

@ZUdoekong

@chanty4t

@SirLau6

One Unpopular fact about Big Brother Naija is that they organizers including the so called “Biggie” do no care about the opinion of the show’s Fans(Supporters).

@BBMzanziGallery

Because Level 2 isn’t winning means the game isn’t fair. Can we all stop with this nonsense. The HOH games are fair and anyone can win it. Why are we acting like level 1 isn’t working really hard and smart #BBNaija

All housemates participated in the contest except current Head of House, Adekunle.

The first round of the HoH Games saw the housemates play a simple jigsaw puzzle.

Housemates were given 7 minutes to solve the jigsaw puzzle on their tables.



It was followed by a focus game of 3 minutes until the buzzer struck.



Deji got disqualified for not freezing when Biggie said so.



Bryann, Diana, Daniella, Pharmsavi, Hermes, and Eloswag fought it out for round two.

Pharmsavi, Diana, and Daniella could not make it to the final round.

Hermes, Bryann, and Eloswag qualified for the final round and they played a stick(broom) counting game.

Eloswag guessed the number as 390, Hermes also guessed the same number while Bryann revealed his total number as 105.

Biggie announced Eloswag as the winner of the contest as he guessed the closest number to the actual total of 450.

The Head of House game win means the housemates would enjoy the privilege of immunity from this week’s eviction and HOH Eloswag would have to nominate five housemates from Level 2 House for possible eviction.

