BBNaija-2021

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Esteemed fans of Nigeria’s most watched reality show may be in for a big surprise tonight as Biggie plans to shake things up in the house.

There have been a lot of interesting twists in the BBNaija S7 show such as the 24 housemates being split into two different levels; houses with different structures, designs, and interior decorations. Level 1 house looks quite urban like an “Island” while Level 2 house is the antithesis; earning the name “Trenches”. Another surprise is the introduction of two fake housemates as well as two housemates known as “riders”.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, the official Instagram page of show organizers, DSTV announced that Biggie plans to shake things up in the house with the caption “Get Ready”. From the poster shared on the page with arrows moving from Level 1 house to Level 2 and vice versa, it appears Biggie plans to swap housemates from both houses.

Level 2 housemate, Daniella read a letter from Biggie to her fellow housemates. The content of the letter is a directive to pack all luggage and personal belongings to the main lounge as the housemates anticipate a possible switch to the Level 1 house or swap.

Level 1 housemates are also expected to follow the same directive.

The planned shake-off takes place later today at 8:00 pm after the weekly Head of House game.

For the housemates, it will give them the chance to see the other houses and their designs.

Situationships and relationships in the house might also be affected by the imminent swap as the loyalty of lovers would be put to a test.

Some of those likely to be affected are Khalid and Daniella, Bella and Sheggz, as well as other ships.

Consequently, fans are also anticipating the reaction of Level 1 housemates when they discover that Cyph, Christy O, and Beauty are out of the house. Cyph and Christy O were evicted while Beauty was disqualified after receiving the final strike from Biggie. It would be shocking and heartbreaking for Doyin whose lover, Cyph, and her friend, Beauty were both shown the exit door out of Biggie’s house.

RELATED NEWS