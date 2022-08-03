By Adeleye Adegboyega

Level 2 new housemate, Modella had her first diary session today and the much-anticipated session gave fans a clear knowledge of her mission in the house. She is considered a “fake housemate” because she cannot be evicted until Biggie decides to send her out of the house. She was announced as a new member of the Level 2 House on Sunday to the surprise of other housemates who nervously anticipated an eviction on the night.

Only former HOH, Eloswag knew there wouldn’t be an eviction as Biggie concealed the secret with him after he wasn’t required to nominate any housemate for possible eviction last week.

However, none of the 24 housemates is aware of Biggie’s plan as they consider Modella(Level 2) and Deji(Level 1) new addition to the house while fans know they are “fake housemates” added for a special purpose.

During Modella’s first diary session, she recounts her journey in the house, explains her relationship with her fellow housemates, and narrates the emotional scenes in the Level 2 House. Biggie asks a favour from the new housemate; stating the obvious fact of some of her fellow housemates losing focus on their main goal in the house whilst getting into romantic relationships.

He, however, instructs Modella to kindly help him “scatter the ships” by using any method she wants. This means Modella is required to get romantically involved in one of the relationships currently brewing up in the Level 2 house. She tells Biggie that The “Khalid and Daniella” ship seems hard because Daniella is her close friend but she would try to scatter other ships as Biggie wishes. It is obvious that she might consider rocking the other sinking ship between “Groovy and Beauty”, Phyna’s latest love for Eloswag, or any other ship in the house.

Modella might be the final straw to damage the already sinking ship between “Groovy and Beauty” or if she has any other plan in mind. Beauty has been in an emotionally traumatic mood in the past few days because Groovy had a romantic dance with Chomzy at the Saturday night party and also got angry with Ilebaye which led to her strike punishment from Biggie. Groovy told Big Brother during his diary session that he is ready to vibe with any lady, living his true name Groovy: The Ladies Man. Beauty alluded to the fact and she anticipates more ladies getting romantically engrossed with Groovy in the future.

Modella also requested a special birthday treat from Big Brother as her birthday coincides with the weekly wager presentation and she’s scared of a loss ruining her mood on her special day. Biggie tells her to focus on her main goal of being in the house.

Beauty heaped praises on Modella during her diary session, saying she is a cool lady, a fun person to relate with, and a fellow model/beauty queen.

Would Modella betray her friend, Daniella, or sink the ship of her fellow model and beauty queen, Beauty?

We anticipate the “real role” Modella, the “fake housemate” would play in rocking the ships in Level 2 House.

