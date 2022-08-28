By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Level-up housemates are ready for the eviction show certainly because it’s the first nomination for most of the housemates(Former Level 1).

Some are afraid while others are prepared for the challenge.

However, all housemates are unware that they are on a fake eviction nomination as none of them is likely to be sent home tonight.

Only HOH Chomzy and companion, Eloswag are safe from Biggie’s trick.

On Sunday afternnon, Biggie invited the housemates for their final diary session before the challenge and asked them questions including who they would support if evicted.

Bella feels she’s going home tonight, says she wants her lover, Sheggz to win.

Daniella wants her close friend, Bryann to win if she gets evicted.

The duo have formed a formidable friendship and would likely support each other if one gets evicted.

Doyin wants Sheggz and Bella to win.

Adekunle is rooting for Eloswag and Giddyfia.

That’s the same thing for other housemates.

The housemates are resigned to hope at the moment as they all feel a potential eviction is looming.

Biggie plans to heighten their emotion as they fake nomination is a trick and also a strategy to make the housemates(especially former Level 1 HMs not previously nominated) sit up, level up and take up challenge of winning the 100 Million grand prize.