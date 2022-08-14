Since his love interest, Beauty left the house; Groovy has struggled to decide which lady to stick with.

With Amaka, Phyna, Chomzy, and Ilebaye at his beck and call, Groovy is undoubtedly the Man of the Season.

Last night’s Saturday party came with relationship drama as housemates tried to form a ship.

After the party, Groovy and Phyna, his go-to person since Beauty left the house, had another intimate moment.

The two were seen passionately kissing in the presence of other housemates which obviously was initiated forcefully by Phyna who appeared intoxicated.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Party started on a rough note for Chichi and Ilebaye. Ilebaye was caught crying on Chomzy’s shoulder after getting into an altercation with Chichi in the Garden. Chichi did not appreciate Ilebaye’s approach when she wanted Groovy to dance with Phyna instead of Chichi.

The two were caught dancing together, and according to Chichi, Ilebaye intercepted their dance, and aggressively pushed her away and she did not appreciate that.

They left the Party Room to talk about the issue in the Garden with Groovy. After apologising, Chichi did not accept the apology, instead calling Ilebaye a low-life. She did not take kindly to that and walked away crying. Chomzy came in to save the day and offered her comfort as she continued shedding tears.

She opened up to Chomzy about how she is not ready to leave the House, referring to her Nomination.

Her goal is to at least get to the top five and does not understand why Chichi did not accept her apology, and why she called her a low-life.

Ilebaye getting comfort from Chomzy was peculiar, considering that she was gisting about her earlier to both Phyna and Amaka respectively. She was telling both of them that she does not understand why Chomzy does not like her, and how she gives her a bad eye whenever they meet up.

Ilebaye was spotted dancing with Dotun who eventually also came to the Garden, offering solace to Ilebaye. “Between me and her, who is the low-life,” Ilebaye asked Dotun. “I am not a stripper,” she continued to add to Dotun. Is she insinuating that being a stripper makes Chomzy a low-life?

Chomzy left Ilebaye in Dotun’s hands and went to offer comfort to Chichi who kept going on about the altercation. She retold the story to Chomzy and called Ilebaye fake. “If you want to bring the fire, I will bring a storm,” she said.

