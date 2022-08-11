By Adeleye Adegboyega

It seems BBNaija Level 1 housemate, Doyin is officially over her love interest, Cyph who was evicted last week.

The level one housemate shocked viewers on Wednesday night after he poured her heart out to Deji, while lamenting she felt she was forcing herself on him (Deji).

“The way I talk to people when I like them is just very different from the way I talk to normal, random people but with you, because you are so sensitive like I have to watch every word I say, every time.

“Feels like I am disturbing, I am stressing you. It’s like I am forcing myself on you. Even me talking about it now, I feel like vomiting. Like I am so irritated with myself,” Doyin told Deji.

Deji, who is a fake housemate has been causing ripples among the ladies with his physical attributes – he is undoubtedly the most-sought after male housemate going by the list of females housemates signaling interest in him.

Deji revealed to Biggie during his diary session how Doyin, Chomzy, and Chichi have expressed their love interest in him and interestingly missed out Allysyn who has been quite vocal about her feelings for him albeit to her friends, Diana and Doyin.

He said Doyin likes him but he has not felt the same way yet and he intends to consider Chichi as she has an interesting personality that he would like to explore.

However, on Monday, Doyin had tearfully shared with Big Brother how hard she took the news of her lover, Cyph, and her friend, Beauty who were both shown the exit door out of Biggie’s house.

Speaking on what attracted her to both housemates, Doyin said: “I just really liked the girl. She was my roommate during the lockdown. We really got to know each other. She is so selfless and loyal and then Cyph. The first day I saw him, I just really wanted to know him. He has balls, I don’t really get to meet men with balls. It was like a friendship pro max. Like a senior brother of friendship. There were really just my people.”

The level one housemate also shared how it hurt so much that the housemates and viewers never got to see the positive sides of Beauty.

“The way she left, I know she is way more than that and I wish she stayed long enough for people to get to know this side.”

Beauty left the house in a first-of-its-kind disqualification. The housemate got kicked out for flouting Big Brother’s anti-violence rules.

Her lover, Cyph, on the other hand, was the second housemate to be evicted from the season’s show.

It was shocking and heartbreaking for Doyin that Cyph got evicted but she is ready to shoot her shot as he finds a new love interest in Deji.

