While the Level 2 Housemates were flexing their Pool Party, the Level 1 Housemates made sure they were not left behind with catching fun as they had their own fun little game to keep themselves busy.

The started with Adekunle and Chomzy, the cruise session then involved the other Housemates. Later hosted by Sheggz and Chichi, the cruise session involved the Housemates answering a series of questions asked in a playful tone.

Chomzy, who had been laughing at the cruise question thrown at Doyin, was the next victim. Dotun was asked to explain his situationship with Chomzy and he replied that she was indecisive.

This didn’t go down well with Chomzy who said Dotun was not man enough to know what he wanted and that’s why she said no to him. Dotun gave a clap back that sent the room into a frenzy when he said; “I know what I want but you are not what I wanted.”

Chichi took over the interview and asked Dotun when he realised she was not the one for him. Dotun said it was after the second day of trying. Chomzy picked on this saying Dotun did want her but he was throwing shade because she told him no.

Dotun gave a retort that Chomzy never said no and that Chomzy did to him what she was presently doing to Eloswag. He made it clear he was a casanova in the past and can see when the moves of a casanova are being pulled on him.

Hermes who was standing beside Dotun quickly took over the conversation like it was a relay and started speaking of his own experience with Chomzy.

He said he was quite assertive with her because the first time he spoke to her she said no but later on she couldn’t give a straight response. Chomzy countered this saying she gave him a straight ‘no’ because he was inconsistent. Hermes denied this and stuck to his words.

After the cruise had ended, Chomzy was spotted with Eloswag complaining about what Dotun said and how it hurt her feelings.

Meanwhile, Chomzy says other female housemates can have Eloswag if they want him.

In a mock interview by level 1 housemates, Chomzy spoke about her and EloSwag saying she does not want to have anything serious with EloSwag because he kissed Phyna

