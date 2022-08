By Adegboyega Adeleye

Housemate, Dotun has emerged as the BBNaija Season 7, Level Up Week 5 Head of House.

He defeated Adekunle, Phyna and Chichi in the final round and will enjoy immunity from this week’s eviction.

Dotun will also enjoy the privilege of living in the Head of House lounge for one week with Daniella who he chose as his deputy.

Watch out for some twists as there might be eviction tonight.

Vanguard News

