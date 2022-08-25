BBNaija Level Up housemates Daniella and Bryann gossiped about fellow housemate, Amaka for making advances at Dotun on Wednesday for a relationship.

Daniella had told Bryann about how Amaka approached her for validation while trying to get close to Dotun.

According to Daniella, Amaka asked if she was not jealous or bothered after she shared a moment with the male housemate.

In response, Bryann mocked the thick housemate for being childish with her approach in the house.

Watch the video Below: