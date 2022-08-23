By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Chichi escaped disqualification by the whiskers following her unruly behaviour in the house. She was issued a stern warning and narrowly escaped a strike from Biggie.

Biggie called the housemate’s attention to the violation of one of the house rules on inciting other housemates to violence, on Monday evening.

Biggie revealed that despite not sending her out of the competition unceremoniously, she will however be punished. He said her punishment would be announced on Tuesday.

Recall that a minor drama ensued after Deji gave Diana a wardrobe space in an attempt to reserve a spot for his close friend, Chichi.

This did not go down well with Chichi, who seems to have strong feelings for Deji.

Diana picked up on Chichi’s mumbling and this led to an ugly confrontation between the ladies.

Several days ago, she was also engaged in a shouting contest with another housemate, Adekunle. This is after her ‘man’ Deji was moved from the now defunct Level 1 to Level 2 apartment.

Chichi has since apologized to Big Brother and Diana for inciting the nasty fight.

