Tacha

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Natasha “Tacha” Akide joked with her esteemed fans and those who want her to see her compete once again on Nigeria’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija.

@Symply_Tacha when are you returning back to Reality TV? I miss you 😭 — TACHA'S ARMY🌶️🔱 (@Tachastands) August 11, 2022

“The Queen of Content”, Tacha is one of the most popular housemates ever and has trended consecutively since the inception of S7 edition. She replied jokingly that bringing her back as a housemate would cost $1M.

She said, “Trending everyday consecutively since the new season!!! Lool At this point I SHOULD BE A Housemate all over again!!! Oh wait I forgot! Price has gone up its $1M or nothing. No Leave No TRANSFER!!! I fcken PIN”.

Trending everyday consecutively since the new season!!! Lool At this point I SHOULD BE A Housemate all over again!!! Oh wait I forgot! Price has gone up its $1M or nothing. No Leave No TRANSFER!!! I fcken PIN — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) August 23, 2022

Over the years, the hit-reality show, BBNaija is known to create platforms for housemates to become celebrities.

The unapologetically bold and assertive Queen Tacha was arguably the most controversial housemate during the 2019 edition of the BBNaija show and has continued to trend as fans can’t stop reminiscing about her stay on the show.

Tacha during pepper Dem season

Sunday: she will trend for topping the poll

Monday: nomination

Tuesday: gbasgbos

Wednesday: pure heart

Thursday: she will nail her task

Friday: last at d arena game 😂

Saturday: night party after drama

Sunday: eviction

My Tacha is a show #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Oj4E4WBnkT — Vgoodluc (@Vgoodll) August 22, 2022

Why “Tacha” is a constant trend on Social Media

Tacha was one of the first ex-housemate to be verified on Twitter and her fans are known as “Titans”.

The Titans love their Queen because she is a creative, outspoken, and brave young lady.

She has a large fanbase with over 3.6M on Instagram followers and over 1.4M followers on Twitter.

The actor, social media influencer, reality star, and content creator contested the BBNaija S4 edition in 2019. She is one of the popular names that emerged from the show but unfortunately couldn’t merge as the winner.

She was disqualified after a fight with the eventual winner of BB Naija Season 4, Mercy Eke.

Mercy and Tacha’s fight remains the most epic highlight of that season of Big Brother Naija. It was the last fight towards the end of the show that got Tacha disqualified.

Her days in the house helped her grow a loyal fan base known as ‘The Titans’. Spurred by her fandom, Tacha has improved her branding, developed her business, and sold out multiple product lines.

Tacha’s followers include hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, She competed on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

In addition to making an income from her social media presence, Tacha has also launched her own online business, Everything Tacha.

At this rate, I really don’t think there’ll ever be any force in the history of BBN as mighty as Tacha’s. I don’t know how she did it that even the winners of the shows fades but she remains relevant. Love you girl. #BBNaija https://t.co/LrPvjx38il — Nuel Idama (@Nuelid) August 24, 2022

Tacha is endowed with intelligence

Titans hope y'all remember this day😉😉😉 NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER#TachaTitans #Tacha #BBNaija Legend 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IkDmFUb6eF — Symply_Shegzee sT NLNT🔥🔱📍 (@shegzee2015) August 23, 2022

Tacha stayed in dat house for almost 3 months n neva gave a peck to or get all wet and mushy listening to ‘sweet nothings’ from any guy.

It’s d self control/discipline for me.



Till date, Tacha remains d most decent, reserved n responsible lady to eva grace dat show.#BBNaija — Eunice Omby-Sukubo (@Eunice9ice) August 23, 2022

She is set to feature in her first Nollywood movie. The movie titled ‘Tiger’s Tail’ is a romantic thriller featuring Alexx Ekubo and Tacha as the main cast.

