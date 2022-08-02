By Adeleye Adegboyega

Big Brother Naija S7 Level 2 housemate, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor “Phyna” made a shocking request during her diary session with Big Brother. She revealed that she has finally found her love interest in Level 1 Housemate/Former HOH, Elloswag. Phyna added that the romantic feelings started when both housemates met at the Saturday night party.

Phyna asked Big Brother a surprising question, “Can I meet Eloswag?”. However, Biggie replied, “Saturday is around the corner” meaning she should wait for the Saturday night party so as to get another chance of meeting her new lover.

Recall that Phyna and Eloswag kissed while dancing at last week’s party. She, however, had a conversation with her fellow housemates where she revealed more details about the meeting.

Speaking to Amaka and Christy, Phyna said although Eloswag informed her that many girls in his level are crushing on him, he wants to know her better.

“I went straight up to him (Eloswag) and told him I like him, he told me that there are 2 other girls that told him the same. I told him I am glad I came first.”

She also narrated to Big Brother, her experiences in the past few days, especially the disappointing loss during Monday’s head of house game which led to her name being nominated for possible eviction. Phyna said Hermes definitely nominated her because she’s seen as a huge threat and her hype skills shows she has a strong voice.

