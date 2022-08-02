By Adeleye Adegboyega

Apparently, it seems Beauty hasn’t gotten over the events that led to the strike she got from Big Brother. Recall that the 24-year-old ex-beauty queen got into a brawl as she felt emotionally betrayed that her lover, Groovy got romantically engrossed with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

She, however, got angrier when Ilebaye tried to caution her against raising her voice. Beauty over-reacted by engaging in a messy fight with Ilebaye and yanked off her wig during the brawl. Biggie later summoned her to the diary room and was issued a strike for the violent behaviour.

Ilebaye feels Beauty is still furious at her over the fight that led to the strike, Christy O calms her down.

Beauty’s outburst, Amaka and Phyna counsels her

Beauty is still angry as she reminisces about the event on Saturday. She tells Amaka and Phyna that she is bored over the misunderstanding with fellow housemates Ilebaye, Bryann and her emotional troubles with Groovy. Her outburst led to her being given a microphone infringement warning by Big Brother as she got carried away, narrating the event whilst defending herself.

Amaka and Phyna counsel her not to get unnecessarily infatuated over any man as she keeps losing her temper every time over the issue. Amaka says “You are Governor’s spec” -meaning she is a beauty queen adorned by influential people and does not deserve to be emotionally broken by any man. Phyna says Beauty overthinks and she is too insecure, Beauty tells her friends that she anticipates more ladies getting romantically engrossed with Groovy in future.



They argue over the matter until the protagonist, Groovy walks into the room.

Groovy, who’s unaware of the discussion tries to meet his lover. Beauty says she has something to tell him but he has to meet Phyna who also has something to say. As Phyna converses with Groovy, Big Brother summons Beauty to the diary room. She happily runs to the diary room as it seems to be a relief for her as the drama reached its climax.

Diary Session with Big Brother

Big Brother inquires Beauty about how she feels at the moment. She appreciates Big Brother for giving her a second chance as she’s is grateful for being given a warning strike rather than disqualification. Beauty added that she was emotionally traumatized and felt embarrassed watching herself in such a disreputable manner.

She explains that her fight with Groovy was because he overstepped his boundaries and didn’t fulfill the promise he made to her. The lovers agreed not to get romantically engrossed with another person. However, she got angry when Groovy romantically danced with another lady, Chomzy.

Biggie also asks her about new housemate, Modella. She says Modella is a cool lady, a model and beauty queen like her, and a fun person to relate with. Also, she says Level 1 new housemate, Deji is a fine guy and a lovely person.

Beauty is also curious to know why she escaped nomination for eviction and feels bad about losing the Head of House game as well as her fellow Level 2 Housemates being on the verge of possible eviction.

She concludes her diary session by expressing how stressful the sports training for this week’s wager presentation has been. Beauty says she has adjusted to the training as she looks forward to more events in the house and getting over the emotional trauma.