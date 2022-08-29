By Adegboyega Adeleye

Amaka in tears as she exits Biggie’s house, all housemates up for this week’s eviction

On Monday, Amaka was evicted from the Big Brother House. The housemate cried as Biggie called her name as she became the 7th housemate to leave the competition.

How Amaka was evicted in shock Immediate Nomination/Eviction Process

After the HOH games, Biggie called all housemates into the diary room and asked each person to nominate two housemates for immediate possible eviction.

Biggie later called all housemates to the arena and revealed the latest person to be shown the exit door.

The lot fell on Amaka who spent the day romancing, apologizing, and eulogizing “the microwave” which was a punishment for misusing the appliance.

She was also issued a strike on Sunday for mishandling the microphone numerous times.

The latest surprise of immediate eviction by Biggie made the housemates emotional as they weren’t expecting the immediate nomination/eviction process.

Anyway, one housemate had to leave and Amaka also known as “Al-Jazeera of the house” was been evicted from Biggie’s house.

All housemates(except HOH Dotun) are up for this week’s possible eviction.



Watch Amaka in tears as she exit the Big Brother house

