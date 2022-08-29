By Adegboyega Adeleye

Amaka has been evicted from Biggie’s house, while all housemates are up for this week’s eviction, except the Head of House, Dotun.

On Monday, Amaka was evicted from the Big Brother House. The housemate cried as Biggie called her name as she became the 7th housemate to leave the competition.

Read Also: BBNaija: Doyin cries over allegations of breaking relationships

The shock eviction process

After the HoH games, Biggie called all housemates into the diary room and asked each person to nominate two housemates for immediate possible eviction.

Biggie later called all housemates to the arena and revealed the latest person to be shown the exit door.

The lot fell on Amaka who had spent the day romancing, apologising, and eulogising the microwave, which was punishment for misusing the appliance.

She called the microwave “Epitome of Beauty”.

For shortening the life span of the House microwave, Amaka also had to apologise to its remnants in the garden for one hour.

She promised to show love, care, and kindness to any appliance she will ever use.

She was also issued a strike on Sunday for mishandling the microphone numerous times.

The latest surprise of immediate eviction by Biggie made the housemates emotional as they weren’t expecting the immediate nomination/eviction process.

Anyway, one housemate had to leave and Amaka also known as “Al-Jazeera of the house” was evicted from Biggie’s house.

Watch Amaka in tears exit the Big Brother house:

RELATED NEWS