Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemates, Phyna and Groovy have continued to stir reactions over their new relationship.

In a viral video this morning, Groovy was seen giving Phyna a goodnight kiss in the presence of Amaka who also had interest in him.

Amaka smiled at the moment and jokingly called on Big Brother to intervene in the PDA intimidation going on in the house.

Groovy and Phyna seem to have gotten close just a few days after Beauty was disqualified from the ‘Level up’ house.

This stirred reactions from BBNaija fans who expressed disappointment in Groovy for moving on so fast after Beauty’s disqualification.

