By Adeleye Adegboyega

Level one housemates, Hermes and Allysyn shared their first intimate kiss after the Saturday Night Party and continued what they started at the party on Sunday morning.

This comes after Allysyn disapproved of the relationship when he opened up about his feelings for her on Friday night.

Allysyn earlier said she cannot date him because he is in a polyamorous relationship as she’s unsure of his feelings towards her.

On Saturday night, it seemed as though her attraction toward Hermes had overshadowed any doubts as both housemates engaged in a passionate kiss that ended in a warm embrace.

It seems the love and affection have grown as both housemates continued their passionate kiss on Sunday morning.

Allysn’s former statements were disapproving but with this, fans are anticipating a serious relationship between Hermes and Allysyn.

She said on Friday, “I am not saying that you are confused. I respect that whatever you have going on I understand it.

“I am just saying I wouldn’t want to put myself in that kind of situation. I won’t entertain any situation with you because I can’t put myself in such.”

In recent weeks, the two housemates had discussions where they admitted to being fond of one other. Hermes had indicated that he liked Allysyn for her aesthetics and open-mindedness while Allysyn said she was attracted to Hermes for his intelligence.

Recall that Hermes had said he had two girlfriends and both women are aware of each other.

Allysyn had gone on to have a situationship with Adekunle and also expressed feelings for Deji

Hermes and Allysyn’s kiss was part of the unending drama that ensued following Saturday night’s party, including Doyin’s confrontation with Phyna and Groovy as well as the verbal altercation Diana had with Rachel over Giddyfia’s affections.

RELATED NEWS