By Adeleye Adegboyega

Week 3 Head of House, Adekunle has nominated five level 2 Housemates for possible eviction on Sunday.

In his diary session, Adekunle confirmed to Big Brother, the five names nominated for possible eviction. They are Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy.

Phyna and Khalid have now been nominated for possible eviction for the second consecutive week.

Big Brother asked Adekunle for a valid reason which he duly gave. He said those housemates are the strongest contenders in the house and a huge threat to his team’s emergence as the winner of the show.

Khalid was nominated because he was a strong contender during the Head of House game for the second consecutive week.

Phyna has grown in popularity as Adekunle and his fellow housemates consider her a huge threat.

She is also a strong contender as her strong voice, hype skills, and amusing personality has been a huge boost for level 2 house during the weekly wager presentation.

Ilebaye was nominated because Adekunle felt his housemates had bad remarks about her, she is obviously a threat to their win.

Groovy, another strong contender was also nominated.

On Monday, Level 1 house emerged as the winner of the Head of House game for the third consecutive week.

Adekunle’s win ensured all housemates would enjoy the privilege of immunity from this week’s eviction.

As Big Brother formally announced the five names to Level 2 housemates, they became emotional and afraid of the thought of possible eviction.

Strong contender, Phyna got emotional as she felt bad about the nomination.

She could not hold back her tears as she was pacified by Amaka and Kess.

Khalid was also pacified by his lover, Daniella

The mood in the house is tense as housemates continue to “Level Up”.

They will now focus on the weekly wager presentation on Friday.

The wager task for week three will have the housemates create Gen-Z-inspired pieces for a fashion show. Each housemate will put together a unique piece which will be unveiled as a group.

