.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Accountability and Democratic Project (ADEP), on Wednesday, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the nomination of Alhaji Abubakar Sadique as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi come 2023..

It also called on the electoral empire to withdraw Sadique’s nomination in public interest, alleging that he filed incomplete data in his form EC9 submission.

The group, in a letter to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, which was signed by its Executive Director, Ahmed Muhammad, warned that his nomination would undermine citizens’ confidence and increase mistrust in the Commission.

It read in part, “Our organization agrees with INEC under your leadership that cleaning up our electoral process is a sure way of hastening development of our country through production of right leadership at all levels.

“As part of our scrutiny of candidates aspiring for political offices for the February 2023 elections, we are currently going through submissions made by candidates to your commission as required by law. In the course of this, we have found, with concerns the submission made by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship of Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique Baba (retired) where he filed in incomplete information and withheld important credentials that should be part and parcel of his EC 9.

A cursory look at the form shows the candidate claimed that he was born in Azare on…. (blank)

He also claimed to have attended St Paul Primary School and finished in 1973, and graduated from…. (blank)

“Curiously, however, the candidate did not annexed documents to prove all these claims that are vital to his overall credentials. As you are aware, Sir, by the provision of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended) persons aspiring for elective positions in Nigeria need to first be Nigerian citizens, by birth.

“Surprisingly, however, the very document that should prove to us the citizenship of the candidate in question is not supplied. Anybody reviewing the document is also left doubtful about the primary school and secondary schools the candidate claimed to have attended as there is no evidential document to confirm that.

“We view this as a flagrant disregard of the Electoral Act and the INEC Guidelines as all candidates are clearly directed to attach all credentials they claim to possess to the EC 9 form.

“It is in this light that we write your good office to draw your attention to this grave disregard for the law and ask that you apply the law appropriately by disqualifying the said Abubakar Sadique Baba.”

RELATED NEWS